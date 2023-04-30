 Skip to main content
Local broadcast journalist Robert Davidson dies at 59

Robert Davidson
Wayne Hereford, Craig Ford and John Dolusic share their memories of former WTVA news director Robert Davidson.

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Longtime local broadcast journalist Robert Davidson died Sunday in hospice at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo after a lengthy illness.

He was 59.

Davidson managed the newsrooms at both of the area's major television stations.

He was a news producer and assignment manager at WTVA-TV before taking over as news director in 2002.

Davidson also worked as news director at WBBJ-TV in Jackson, Tennessee, before returning to Northeast Mississippi to oversee the newsroom at WCBI-TV until his retirement in 2020.

His career in broadcast journalism led the Mississippi Association of Broadcasters in April to honor Davidson with a lifetime achievement award.

The Ole Miss graduate also worked for years at his alma mater as a camera operator at many of the university's athletic events.

Davidson is survived by his wife and two sons.

The family plans to hold a memorial service at a later date.

