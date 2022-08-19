Local Boy Scout councils merge, seek new name

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Two local councils of the Boy Scouts of America are now one and need a new name.
The Yocona Area Council served the Tupelo area, and the Pushmataha Area Council served the Golden Triangle. Both covered a combined 22 counties.
Boards of the two recently approved the merger saying it was necessary citing growing budget demands and a declining membership blamed on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now, the new council is asking for suggestions for a new name to replace the names of the original councils.
You can click here to suggest a new name. Ideas will be accepted through Sunday.