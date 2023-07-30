Local barbershop donates free haircuts to children for back to school

TUPELO, Miss. - A local barbershop helped kids start school in style Sunday. Vanzant Barbershop Lounge gave free haircuts for kids from 1 to 4PM.
Barbers donated a total of 50 free cuts. Owner Steven Vanzant said inflation has put a dent in a lot of family budgets. He wanted to relieve some stress for parents and boost kids’ confidence before they hit the halls.
“A lot of parents are struggling right now because we're in a trying time with the economy,” Vanzant said. “And for us to give back, It's really important just to help out for them, you know, knock a couple of dollars off their budget so they can get other things for their kids. So, if we get haircuts for the kids for free, maybe that'll give confidence to the young man as well and shorten the budget for the parents.”
Children and their parents left the barbershop with smiles and fresh fades.