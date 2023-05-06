Little legs, big turnout: The inagural Starkville Derby was held Saturday

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - “We don't need no Kentucky Derby. We've got it right here in Starkville, Mississippi,” Mississippi State’s Men’s Basketball Coach Chris Jans shouted to fans Saturday morning at the inaugural Starkville Derby.
150 dogs raced in the dachshund centered race to benefit the Oktibbeha Humane Society.
“Today is so special because it's such a great inaugural event here in Starkville, Mississippi. And, of course it's all about the ‘weens,’” said Michele Mosley, owner to Lucy.
Festivities started at 11 Saturday morning in the Cotton District. Miss Mississippi and MSU alum, Emmie Perkins, sang the Star Spangled Banner to kick things off.
Alden Thornhill is the creator of the event. He, along with his all-star team, put this event together in less than two months.
“Everybody loves a wiener dog, long and short, shaped like a log, there’s nothing a wiener dog can’t do,” explained Thornhill.
The idea started at Two Brothers Smoked Meats in the Cotton District. It ended with hundreds of people coming to University Dr. to watch the biggest wiener dog race in the nation. Attendees were thrilled with the event.
“The wiener dog races. It may take the cake here. This is really fun. It's an awesome environment and everything,” said Jake Patterson. “...but I mean the Dude is awesome, but this is great.”
Spectators also enjoyed the joy the event brought. “I would say that just being around all the dogs. Letting loose all the endorphins and all that. That's a pleasurable feeling,” said Montel Hood.
All the proceeds of the event went to the Oktibbeha County Humane Society. They save over three thousand animals a year. The organization says it is probably the largest fundraiser they’ve ever had.
Beck Ehardt, an animal care attendant for the humane society, said she was overwhelmed by the turnout. She believes the money raised from the event will help save a lot of animal lives.
The big winner of the race was Dak from Georgia. Plus, his brother Buster won the senior category. Their adopted family is full of Mississippi State alumni.
“It’s surreal honestly. We had no expectations coming into this,” said Dak and Buster’s owner Taylor Jernigan. “It was awesome. I've grown up with wiener dogs. My family has grown up with wiener dogs. So, it’s just a great time really. And, we had no clue that both would win.”
Thornhill wants to hold the event again next year.