List of Veterans Day programs

Bruce - The program begins at 11 a.m. on the Square. A free meal will follow at the VFW on County Road 261.
Calhoun City - 10 a.m. on the Square.
Columbus - Pioneer's Plaza at 10 a.m. at MUW
Corinth - Shiloh National Military Park hosting two free bus tours for veterans and spouses. One at 8:30 a.m. and the other at 11:45 a.m.
Houston - Pilot Club of Houston and Houston High School Anchor Club will host a reception in the high school band hall at 9 a.m. The public is invited to attend the 10:15 a.m. program at the high school auditorium. Another event at Houston High School is at 6:30 p.m. in the auditorium.
Mathiston/Eupora - A march begins at Mathiston City Hall and goes to Eupora. Celebration event in Eupora. 7 a.m. start.
Mooreville - Veterans Day celebration at 9 a.m. in the Mooreville High School gym. Light lunch for veterans to follow the program.
Nettleton - 10 a.m. at Nettleton High School gym.
Pontotoc - Pontotoc High School Beta Club and Student Council will host a free breakfast for veterans at the Pontotoc Community House beginning at 9 a.m. Veterans are to assemble outside the Community House to participate in a parade beginning at 10:30 a.m. The parade will begin at the Community House and end at the courthouse where a ceremony will begin at 11 a.m.
Starkville - MSU Drill Field at 2 p.m.
Tishomingo County - 10 a.m. at Tishomingo County High School gym.
Tupelo - 9 a.m. event at Veterans Park.
