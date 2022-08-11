List of medical marijuana establishments in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi has 107 licensed medical marijuana (cannabis) establishments as of Aug. 5, 2022.
Of the total amount, 93 establishments are categorized as dispensaries.
Other categories include cultivation facilities, disposal entities, micro-cultivation facilities, processing facilities and transportation entities.
Open this link to view the full list of establishments.
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves signed the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act on Feb. 2.
His signature immediately made the possession and consumption of medical marijuana legal for people who meet certain medical criteria.
Qualifying conditions include cancer, Parkinson’s disease, Crohn’s disease and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
Open this link to view the full list of qualifying conditions.
By default, this applied to all cities and counties in the state. However, if an individual city or county wanted to prohibit medical marijuana businesses within its border, it was given until May 3 to opt-out of the program.
According to the Mississippi State Department of Health, it “anticipates that cannabis products will become available to patients in late 2022 to allow time for cultivation of marijuana in the state and required safety testing.”