List of local storm shelters

ALCORN COUNTY
Biggersville Volunteer Fire Department, 531 County Road 513, Rienzi
Farmington Volunteer Fire Department, 6 County Road 106, behind Farmington City Hall
Glen Volunteer Fire Department, 2551 Highway 72 East, Glen
Jacinto Volunteer Fire Department, 4 County Road 364, Rienzi
Kossuth Volunteer Fire Department, 2 County Road 604, Corinth
Rienzi Volunteer Fire Department, 71 South Front Street, Rienzi
Southwest / Alcorn Volunteer Fire Department, 280 County Road 515, Rienzi
Union Center / Theo Volunteer Fire Department Station 2 ,139 County Road 738, Corinth
Wenasoga Volunteer Fire Department, 181 County Road 713, Corinth
Alcorn County Emergency Management, 145 Whitmore Levee Road, Corinth
CALHOUN COUNTY
117 East Main St in Pittsboro
Jimmy Beckley Rd in Bruce
118 East Calhoun St. in Bruce
CHICKASAW COUNTY
Chickasaw (old jail location) - 110 Olive St., Okolona
Okolona Fire/Police Dept. - 106 E. Main St, Okolona
Okolona Public Wks. - 300 S. Silver St, Okolona
Okolona City Hall - 215 E. Main St., Okolona
National Guard Armory - 214 E. Monroe, Okolona
Okolona Library - 321 W. Main, Okolona
Okolona Electric - 201 N. Fleming, Okolona
Egypt Voting Precinct - 253 CR 177, Okolona
Poplar Springs - 31819 Co. Line Rd, Shannon
Houlka Fire Dept. - 205 W. Front St., Houlka
Houlka Community Center - 612 Hwy 32, Houlka
Houlka Public Works - 306 Walker St., Houlka
Chickasaw Adm. Building - 146 CR. 412, Van Vleet
Van Vleet Fire Dept. - 1595 CR 164, Van Vleet
Sparta Opry House - 762 CR 416, Woodland
Rhodes Chapel/Atlanta Fire Dept. - 1158 Hwy 341 S., Woodland
Houston Civic Center - 635 Starkville Rd, Houston (2 locations)
Houston Community Center - 115 Dulaney St, Houston (2 locations)
Houston Fire/Police Dept. - 215 E. Harrington St., Houston
Houston Airport - 601 Airport St., Houston
Gladney Subdivision - 121 Wofford Dr., Houston
Thorn Community Center - 106 CR 37, Houston
Rhodes Chapel Fire Dept. - 1324 CR 416, Houston
Southeast Fire Dept. - 1951 CR 406, Houston
Pearsall Voting Precinct - 105 CR 91, Houston
Anchor Voting Precinct - 628 CR 416, Woodland
Woodland Fire Dept. - 122 Market St., Woodland (2 locations)
Woodland/Sparta Fire Dept. - 116 CR 86, Houston
Chickasaw Co. Maintenance Shop – 500 South Gatlin St., Okolona
Chickasaw Co Courthouse - Okolona, in rear of building
CLAY COUNTY
West Point Fire Station #1, Brame Ave
West Point Fire Station #2, Dunlap Road
FRANKLIN COUNTY, ALABAMA
1942 Highway 72, Hodges
132 Sherry Bryce Drive, Phil Campbell
79 Church Street, Vina
627 9th Ave NW, Red Bay
640 2nd Street NE, Red Bay
Ninth Avenue North behind Fourth Street Grill, Red Bay
Red Bay Water Park - 2nd Street Northwest, Red Bay
City Hall Council Room, Red Bay
First United Methodist Church - Main Street and Golden Road, Red Bay
Little Treasures Daycare - Highway 11 North, Red Bay
204 Ash Avenue, Russellville
511 Gaines Avenue, Russellville
GRENADA COUNTY
260 Mondy Rd, Grenada
ITAWAMBA COUNTY
Fulton City Park
Itawamba County Courthouse
Itawamba Community College Band Hall
Old Fulton radio station
Fulton Head Start
Clay School House
Northeast Fire Department
Tremont Fire Department
Ratliff Community Center
Mantachie Community Center
Dorsey Friendship VFD, Highway 363
Cardsville VFD
Houston Community Center/VFD
Friendship Fire Dept.
Tilden Fire Dept.
Banner Fire Dept.
Bounds Fire Dept.
Ryan's Well Community Center
NE Itawamba Water Dept. Office
Richmond Fire Dept.
Centerville (Mantachie) Fire Dept.
Access Medical Clinic Tremont
Fairview Fire Dept.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY
LCFD Central - 50 County Road 1032, (Across from North Pointe)
LCFD #1, 599 Hwy. 310 (Harmontown)
LCFD #3, 22 County Road 369, (Old Airport area near Hwy. 7 and 9W)
LCFD #4, 8 County Road 130, (College Hill)
LCFD #5, 826 Hwy. 334, (Yocona)
LCFD #6, 153 County Road 436, (Tula)
LCFD #7 - 44 Business 7 South, (Abbeville)
LCFD #9, 65 County Road 335 (Taylor)
LCFD #11, 11 County Road 287, (Lafayette Springs)
LCFD #12, 1301 Hwy. 30 East (Philadelphia)
LCFD #14, 31 County Road 430 (Paris)
LCFD #15 - 4 County Road 109, (Hwy. 6 West of Oxford)
LCFD #16, 823 County Road 313 (Union West)
Taylor Community Center, 78 County Road 338
Gordon Community Center, 37 County Road 115, (South of Abbeville)
New El Bethel Church, 20 County Road 488, (Near Tula)
LEE COUNTY
Alpine - Alpine Volunteer Fire Department, the intersection of MS Highway 9 and County Road 171
Auburn - Auburn Volunteer Fire Department, 153 County Road 1498, Tupelo, MS 38804
Baldwyn - Behind Baldwyn City Hall, 202 South Second Street
Baldwyn - Baldwyn Police Department (2 shelters), Industrial Park Drive
Belden - front of FD station, 4677A Endville Road
Eggville - Eggville Volunteer Fire Department, 850 County Road 1498, Tupelo, MS 38804
Guntown - Friendship Volunteer Fire Department (two shelters), 990 County Road 2578
Guntown - Behind Guntown Community Center in Park, 1571 Main Street
Guntown - Guntown Town Hall, 1597 Main St
Guntown - Cedar Hill Volunteer Fire Department, 149 County Road 541
Mooreville - Mooreville-Eggville Volunteer Fire Department, 740 County Road 1310
Nettleton - Nettleton Ball Park, 4480 Union Avenue
Nettleton - Nettleton Water Dept., 113 Johnson Drive
Nettleton - Near Nettleton Fire Department, Will Robbins Highway
Nettleton - Causey Park on Metts Road
Nettleton - Corner of Clay Street and Green Avenue
Nettleton - Nettleton Fire Department 113 Burt Street
Plantersville - Plantersville Town Hall, 2587 Main Street
Pratts - Pratts Volunteer Fire Department, 2171 Hwy. 370, Baldwyn
Richmond - Behind Richmond Volunteer Fire Dept., 117 County Road 800
Saltillo - Birmingham Ridge Volunteer Fire Department, 947 Road 1948
Saltillo - Saltillo City Park
Saltillo - Saltillo City Hall, 395 E Mobile St
Shannon - Poplar Springs, 31819 County Line Road
Shannon - Off Highway 45 toward Nettleton, 106 Herndon Avenue
Shannon - Next to Lee County District shop, 384 Old Highway 45
Shannon - Next to Shannon Police Station, 124 Broad Street
Shannon - Next to Shannon High School Baseball Field, 178 Clark Avenue
Shannon - Corner of Elm Street and Barbee Avenue
Tupelo - Gumtree Park
Tupelo - Ballard Park
Tupelo - Veterans Park
Tupelo - Rockwell Center
Tupelo - Lee Acres Center
Tupelo - Haven Acres Center
Tupelo - Joyner Elementary
Tupelo - Carver Elementary
Tupelo - Thomas Street Elementary
Tupelo - Theron Nichols Park
Tupelo - 401 Elvis Presley Drive
Tupelo - Tupelo High School gym
Union - Union Fire Dept. (2 shelters), 3454 Highway 6
Verona - Behind Verona City Hall, 201 East Main Street
Verona - Near Verona Park, 151 Mattox Road
Verona - 240 Martin Luther King Drive
LOWNDES COUNTY
Caledonia Elementary School - 9509 Wolfe Road
New Hope High School - 2920 New Hope Road
Lowndes County Career Technology Center - 1085 Lehmberg Road, Columbus
MARION COUNTY, AL
District 1 Shop, 2495 ST HWY 187, Hamilton, Alabama
Hamilton Fire Dept. - 555 AL NATIONAL GUARD RD, Hamilton, Alabama
CO HWY 12 and Gober Rd, 120 Gober Rd, Hackleburg, AL
Rock City Church of Christ, 5175 County Road 38, Winfield, AL
District 5 Shop, 441 11th Avenue, Guin, AL
Shottsville Fire Dept, 396 CO HWY 56, Hamilton, Alabama
Byrd Fire Dept, 239 CO HWY 13, Hamilton, Alabama
Near Bear Creek City Hall, 264 SMITH STREET, Bear Creek, Alabama
Bishop Community Center, 260 High Ave, Bear Creek, AL
Winfield Fire Station #2, 739 FAWN GROVE RD, Winfield, Alabama
Rear of Brilliant City Hall, 1279 Main Street, Brilliant, AL
Pea Ridge Fire Dept, 5704 CO HWY 45, Hamilton, Alabama
Marion County Annex #1, 372 7TH AVE SW, Hamilton, Alabama
Marion County Annex #2, 372 7TH AVE SW, Hamilton, Alabama
Hackleburg Housing Authority, 443 Ray Rd, Hackleburg, AL
Hackleburg Housing Authority, 445 Ray Rd, Hackleburg, AL
Bear Creek Housing Authority, 8573 ST HWY 13, Bear Creek, Alabama
Kraft Community Center, 7115 CO HWY 19, Haleyville, Alabama
Sunny Home Fire Dept, 13536 ST HWY 233, Brilliant, Alabama
Winfield City, 1316 Meadowlark Rd, Winfield, AL
Sullins School House, 4509 CO HWY 49, Hamilton, Alabama
CO HWY 25/20 Intersection, 6925 CO HWY 25, Hamilton, Alabama
Town of Twin, 6125 ST HWY 253, Guin, Alabama
Winfield Community Safe Room, 126 CITY HALL STREET, Winfield, Alabama
Collins Life Center, 581 14th St, Guin, AL
Wiginton Community, 4959 County Road 32, Hackleburg, Alabama
Hackleburg Housing Authority, 1002 Old Hackleburg Rd, Hackleburg, AL
Hackleburg School/Community, 542 Nix Road, Hackleburg, AL
Mt. View Church Parsonage Basement, 6282 State Hwy 187, Hackleburg, AL
Hackleburg, 442 Back Street, Hackleburg, AL
Hamilton-Ragsdale Housing Authority, 690 Bexar Ave East, Hamilton, Alabama
Hamilton-Weston Housing Authority, 700 Chestnut Circle, Hamilton, Alabama
Hamilton-County 2 Way Shop, 701 4th Avenue SW, Hamilton, Alabama
MONROE COUNTY
Amory - West Amory Community Center, 111th Street
Amory - East Amory Community Center, Crump Boulevard
Amory - Amory Celebration Station Playground, Concord Avenue
Amory - Gilmore Foundation, 203 Gilmore Drive
Amory - Amory Police Department
Nettleton - Corner of Clay Street and Green Avenue
Nettleton - Near Nettleton Fire Department, Will Robbins Highway
Nettleton - Nettleton Ball Park, 4480 Union Avenue
Nettleton - Nettleton Water Dept., 113 Johnson Drive
Nettleton - Causey Park on Metts Road
Nettleton - Nettleton Fire Department, 113 Burt Street
Nettleton - Metts Road
Nettleton - Pine Street near Food Pantry
Smithville - Smithville High School
Hatley - Hatley High School
Hamilton - Hamilton High School
Becker - Advanced Learning Center
Aberdeen - 715 E. Commerce Street (Public Works Building)
Aberdeen - Corner of Martin Luther King and Alice Street (MLK Park)
Aberdeen - Corner of Long and Dr. Re Woodruff Street (New burger Park)
Aberdeen - 101 N. Matubba Street (Fire Department).
Aberdeen Police Department is always open (125 W. Commerce St)
Becker - Airport Road at Vo-Tech center; 50057 Airport Road
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY
985 Lynn Lane, Starkville
PICKENS COUNTY, AL
751 5th St Nw (Near Joyful News Headstart), Aliceville, AL
332 3rd Ave Ne (Near State Farm Insurance Co), Aliceville, AL
7420 County Rd 13 (Sommerville Community), Aliceville, AL
4216 ML King Rd (Sapps Community), Aliceville, AL
1184 ML King Road (Hinton town Community), Aliceville, AL
41 Elliott St (Next to Post Office), Carrollton, AL
897 Roland Bates Rd (Hughes Town, off of Bassinger Rd), Carrollton, AL
112 Bains Road, Ethelsville, AL
71 Co Rd 89 (On County Rd 30), Ethelsville, AL
1st Ave W (Next to Gordo Flee Market), Gordo, AL
3368 Zion Rd (Old Community Center, near Fire Dept) Gordo, AL
11995 Benevola Rd (Kirk Fire Dept), Gordo, AL
11 Jackson-Ferry Rd (Hwy 14 before St. John Baptist Church), Pickensville, AL
240 Shade Road (Pickensville off Hwy 14), Aliceville, AL
602 1st Ave E (New Fire Dept), Reform, AL
107 Poplar Springs Rd (Near Poplar Springs Church), Reform, AL
51 School Circle (Palmetto Community), Reform, AL
260 Friendship Ch. Rd (Hwy 17N, Friendship Church), Reform, AL
PONTOTOC COUNTY
Behind Fire Dept., 1310 Algoma Road, Algoma
176 Main St., Ecru
Park on Central Avenue, Ecru
116 North Main St., Pontotoc
320 Clark St., Pontotoc
206 Hud St., Pontotoc
289 Lake Drive, Pontotoc
374 Highway 15 South, Pontotoc
472A Vance St., Pontotoc
290 Eighth St., Pontotoc
1814 Highway 15 North, Pontotoc
Beasley Apartments, 161 6th Ave., Sherman
SAC, 600 Highway 178, Sherman
1041 Cr. 292, Sherman
Sherman Grove MB Church, 213 First Avenue, Sherman
Town Hall, 26 West Lamar Street, Sherman (2 shelters)
Sherman United Methodist, 182 4th Avenue, Sherman
Cravin Catfish, 101 Cemetery Lane, Sherman
North Sherman Estates, North Sherman Drive, Sherman
Fire Dept., 10260 Highway 336, Thaxton
Thaxton Town Hall, 10632 Highway 336, Thaxton
Thaxton Baptist Church, 10489 Highway 336, Thaxton
Near fire department at 3100 Toccopola Jct. Rd., Toccopola
Fire Dept., 414 Beckham Road, Beckham
Fire Dept., 7600 Highway 346, Hurricane
Fire Dept., 3497 Longview Road, Longview
Fire Dept., 240 Topsy Road, Randolph
Carey Springs Baptist Church, 11800 Hwy. 9 South, Randolph
Fire Dept., 175 Rock Hill Road, Troy/Woodland
Voting Precinct, 3601 Woodland Road, Troy/Woodland
Turnpike Baptist Church, 370 Cane Creek Rd. North, Turnpike
Domes at North and South Pontotoc schools; available after school hours
PRENTISS COUNTY
Booneville walk-in shelters located at East Side and West Side community centers
Volunteer Fire Dept., Blackland
Ingram Volunteer Fire Dept.
TIPPAH COUNTY
109 School Street, Ripley
1005 City Ave North (hospital), Ripley
Twin Lakes Road (American Legion), Ripley
160 Bails Road, Ripley
832 Ashland Road, Ripley
3340 Hwy 370, behind Dumas Fire Dept., Dumas
109 West Main St., beside Blue Mountain Fire Dept., Blue Mountain
TISHOMINGO COUNTY
Dennis - located at the park on the east side of the railroad tracks
Next to Paden Fire Dept.
Next to Carter's Branch Fire Dept.
Midway Community Fire Station, Midway
Tishomingo Fire Station
Next to Golden fire training center
At Eastport/Millcreek volunteer fire department
Burnsville Town Hall
Belmont community shelter on Jackson Street
Tishomingo County Courthouse basement, Iuka
North Crossroads Fire Department
CR 864 at 5th District shop
UNION COUNTY
E. Union Fire Station # 2 (6 shelters)
SE Fire Station #2 (2 shelters)
SE Fire Station # 1 (2 shelters)
Ingomar Fire Station (2 shelters)
Pinevale Fire Station (2 shelters)
Alpine Fire Station (4 shelters)
E. Union Fire Station # 1 (2 shelters)
NE Fire Station # 1 (2 shelters)
NE Fire Station # 2 (2 shelters)
Blue Springs Town Hall (4 shelters)
WEBSTER COUNTY
East Webster High School Gym
WINSTON COUNTY
Winston County courthouse in Louisville
Louisville City Safe Room – 99 North Columbus Avenue, Louisville, MS 39339
Nanih Waiya Attendance Center – 13937 MS-397, Louisville, MS 39339
Noxapater City Hall – 131 W Main Street, Noxapater, MS 39339
Dean Park – 10647 MS-15, Louisville, MS 39339
Beat One Barn – 203 Poplar Flat Road, Louisville, MS 39339
Beat Three Barn – 5640 Brooksville Road, Louisville, MS 39339
Mars Hill Volunteer Fire Department – 4470 Mars Hill Road – Philadelphia, MS 39350
High Point Volunteer Fire Department – 1518 Highpoint Road – Louisville, MS 39339
YALOBUSHA COUNTY
O'Tuckolofa Volunteer Fire Department, 55 County Road 118
Sylva Rena Volunteer Fire Department, 187 County Road 57
Velma Volunteer Fire Department, 12270 HWY 7
Pine Valley Volunteer Fire Department. 4454 HWY 32
Skunna Valley Volunteer Fire Department, 176 County Road 430
Clear Springs Volunteer Fire Department, 1617 County Road 186
Tillatoba Volunteer Fire Department, 27263 HWY 330