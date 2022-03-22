 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee,
including the following areas, in North Mississippi, Alcorn,
Calhoun, Chickasaw, Itawamba, Lee MS, Monroe, Pontotoc, Prentiss,
Tippah, Tishomingo and Union. In West Tennessee, Chester, Decatur,
Hardeman, Hardin, Henderson, Madison and McNairy.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

List of local storm shelters

  • Updated
  • 0
Storm Shelter

Storm shelters at Lee's Storm Shelters in Monroe County. Photo Date: April 30, 2021.

ALCORN COUNTY

  • Biggersville Volunteer Fire Department, 531 County Road 513, Rienzi

  • Farmington Volunteer Fire Department, 6 County Road 106, behind Farmington City Hall

  • Glen Volunteer Fire Department, 2551 Highway 72 East, Glen

  • Jacinto Volunteer Fire Department, 4 County Road 364, Rienzi

  • Kossuth Volunteer Fire Department, 2 County Road 604, Corinth

  • Rienzi Volunteer Fire Department, 71 South Front Street, Rienzi

  • Southwest / Alcorn Volunteer Fire Department, 280 County Road 515, Rienzi

  • Union Center / Theo Volunteer Fire Department Station 2 ,139 County Road 738, Corinth

  • Wenasoga Volunteer Fire Department, 181 County Road 713, Corinth

  • Alcorn County Emergency Management, 145 Whitmore Levee Road, Corinth

CALHOUN COUNTY

  • 117 East Main St in Pittsboro

  • Jimmy Beckley Rd in Bruce

  • 118 East Calhoun St. in Bruce

CHICKASAW COUNTY

  • Chickasaw (old jail location) - 110 Olive St., Okolona

  • Okolona Fire/Police Dept. - 106 E. Main St, Okolona

  • Okolona Public Wks. - 300 S. Silver St, Okolona

  • Okolona City Hall - 215 E. Main St., Okolona

  • National Guard Armory - 214 E. Monroe, Okolona

  • Okolona Library - 321 W. Main, Okolona

  • Okolona Electric - 201 N. Fleming, Okolona

  • Egypt Voting Precinct - 253 CR 177, Okolona

  • Poplar Springs - 31819 Co. Line Rd, Shannon

  • Houlka Fire Dept. - 205 W. Front St., Houlka

  • Houlka Community Center - 612 Hwy 32, Houlka

  • Houlka Public Works - 306 Walker St., Houlka

  • Chickasaw Adm. Building - 146 CR. 412, Van Vleet

  • Van Vleet Fire Dept. - 1595 CR 164, Van Vleet

  • Sparta Opry House - 762 CR 416, Woodland

  • Rhodes Chapel/Atlanta Fire Dept. - 1158 Hwy 341 S., Woodland

  • Houston Civic Center - 635 Starkville Rd, Houston (2 locations)

  • Houston Community Center - 115 Dulaney St, Houston (2 locations)

  • Houston Fire/Police Dept. - 215 E. Harrington St., Houston

  • Houston Airport - 601 Airport St., Houston

  • Gladney Subdivision - 121 Wofford Dr., Houston

  • Thorn Community Center - 106 CR 37, Houston

  • Rhodes Chapel Fire Dept. - 1324 CR 416, Houston

  • Southeast Fire Dept. - 1951 CR 406, Houston

  • Pearsall Voting Precinct - 105 CR 91, Houston

  • Anchor Voting Precinct - 628 CR 416, Woodland

  • Woodland Fire Dept. - 122 Market St., Woodland (2 locations)

  • Woodland/Sparta Fire Dept. - 116 CR 86, Houston

  • Chickasaw Co. Maintenance Shop – 500 South Gatlin St., Okolona

  • Chickasaw Co Courthouse - Okolona, in rear of building

CLAY COUNTY

  • West Point Fire Station #1, Brame Ave

  • West Point Fire Station #2, Dunlap Road

  • FRANKLIN COUNTY, ALABAMA

  • 1942 Highway 72, Hodges

  • 132 Sherry Bryce Drive, Phil Campbell

  • 79 Church Street, Vina

  • 627 9th Ave NW, Red Bay

  • 640 2nd Street NE, Red Bay

  • Ninth Avenue North behind Fourth Street Grill, Red Bay

  • Red Bay Water Park - 2nd Street Northwest, Red Bay

  • City Hall Council Room, Red Bay

  • First United Methodist Church - Main Street and Golden Road, Red Bay

  • Little Treasures Daycare - Highway 11 North, Red Bay

  • 204 Ash Avenue, Russellville

  • 511 Gaines Avenue, Russellville

GRENADA COUNTY

  • 260 Mondy Rd, Grenada

ITAWAMBA COUNTY

  • Fulton City Park

  • Itawamba County Courthouse

  • Itawamba Community College Band Hall

  • Old Fulton radio station

  • Fulton Head Start

  • Clay School House

  • Northeast Fire Department

  • Tremont Fire Department

  • Ratliff Community Center

  • Mantachie Community Center

  • Dorsey Friendship VFD, Highway 363

  • Cardsville VFD

  • Houston Community Center/VFD

  • Friendship Fire Dept.

  • Tilden Fire Dept.

  • Banner Fire Dept.

  • Bounds Fire Dept.

  • Ryan's Well Community Center

  • NE Itawamba Water Dept. Office

  • Richmond Fire Dept.

  • Centerville (Mantachie) Fire Dept.

  • Access Medical Clinic Tremont

  • Fairview Fire Dept.

LAFAYETTE COUNTY

  • LCFD Central - 50 County Road 1032, (Across from North Pointe)

  • LCFD #1, 599 Hwy. 310 (Harmontown)

  • LCFD #3, 22 County Road 369, (Old Airport area near Hwy. 7 and 9W)

  • LCFD #4, 8 County Road 130, (College Hill)

  • LCFD #5, 826 Hwy. 334, (Yocona)

  • LCFD #6, 153 County Road 436, (Tula)

  • LCFD #7 - 44 Business 7 South, (Abbeville)

  • LCFD #9, 65 County Road 335 (Taylor)

  • LCFD #11, 11 County Road 287, (Lafayette Springs)

  • LCFD #12, 1301 Hwy. 30 East (Philadelphia)

  • LCFD #14, 31 County Road 430 (Paris)

  • LCFD #15 - 4 County Road 109, (Hwy. 6 West of Oxford)

  • LCFD #16, 823 County Road 313 (Union West)

  • Taylor Community Center, 78 County Road 338

  • Gordon Community Center, 37 County Road 115, (South of Abbeville)

  • New El Bethel Church, 20 County Road 488, (Near Tula)

LEE COUNTY

  • Alpine - Alpine Volunteer Fire Department, the intersection of MS Highway 9 and County Road 171

  • Auburn - Auburn Volunteer Fire Department, 153 County Road 1498, Tupelo, MS 38804

  • Baldwyn - Behind Baldwyn City Hall, 202 South Second Street

  • Baldwyn - Baldwyn Police Department (2 shelters), Industrial Park Drive

  • Belden - front of FD station, 4677A Endville Road

  • Eggville - Eggville Volunteer Fire Department, 850 County Road 1498, Tupelo, MS 38804

  • Guntown - Friendship Volunteer Fire Department (two shelters), 990 County Road 2578

  • Guntown - Behind Guntown Community Center in Park, 1571 Main Street

  • Guntown - Guntown Town Hall, 1597 Main St

  • Guntown - Cedar Hill Volunteer Fire Department, 149 County Road 541

  • Mooreville - Mooreville-Eggville Volunteer Fire Department, 740 County Road 1310

  • Nettleton - Nettleton Ball Park, 4480 Union Avenue

  • Nettleton - Nettleton Water Dept., 113 Johnson Drive

  • Nettleton - Near Nettleton Fire Department, Will Robbins Highway

  • Nettleton - Causey Park on Metts Road

  • Nettleton - Corner of Clay Street and Green Avenue

  • Nettleton - Nettleton Fire Department 113 Burt Street

  • Plantersville - Plantersville Town Hall, 2587 Main Street

  • Pratts - Pratts Volunteer Fire Department, 2171 Hwy. 370, Baldwyn

  • Richmond - Behind Richmond Volunteer Fire Dept., 117 County Road 800

  • Saltillo - Birmingham Ridge Volunteer Fire Department, 947 Road 1948

  • Saltillo - Saltillo City Park

  • Saltillo - Saltillo City Hall, 395 E Mobile St

  • Shannon - Poplar Springs, 31819 County Line Road

  • Shannon - Off Highway 45 toward Nettleton, 106 Herndon Avenue

  • Shannon - Next to Lee County District shop, 384 Old Highway 45

  • Shannon - Next to Shannon Police Station, 124 Broad Street

  • Shannon - Next to Shannon High School Baseball Field, 178 Clark Avenue

  • Shannon - Corner of Elm Street and Barbee Avenue

  • Tupelo - Gumtree Park

  • Tupelo - Ballard Park

  • Tupelo - Veterans Park

  • Tupelo - Rockwell Center

  • Tupelo - Lee Acres Center

  • Tupelo - Haven Acres Center

  • Tupelo - Joyner Elementary

  • Tupelo - Carver Elementary

  • Tupelo - Thomas Street Elementary

  • Tupelo - Theron Nichols Park

  • Tupelo - 401 Elvis Presley Drive

  • Tupelo - Tupelo High School gym

  • Union - Union Fire Dept. (2 shelters), 3454 Highway 6

  • Verona - Behind Verona City Hall, 201 East Main Street

  • Verona - Near Verona Park, 151 Mattox Road

  • Verona - 240 Martin Luther King Drive

LOWNDES COUNTY

  • Caledonia Elementary School - 9509 Wolfe Road

  • New Hope High School - 2920 New Hope Road

  • Lowndes County Career Technology Center - 1085 Lehmberg Road, Columbus

MARION COUNTY, AL

  • District 1 Shop, 2495 ST HWY 187, Hamilton, Alabama

  • Hamilton Fire Dept. - 555 AL NATIONAL GUARD RD, Hamilton, Alabama

  • CO HWY 12 and Gober Rd, 120 Gober Rd, Hackleburg, AL

  • Rock City Church of Christ, 5175 County Road 38, Winfield, AL

  • District 5 Shop, 441 11th Avenue, Guin, AL

  • Shottsville Fire Dept, 396 CO HWY 56, Hamilton, Alabama

  • Byrd Fire Dept, 239 CO HWY 13, Hamilton, Alabama

  • Near Bear Creek City Hall, 264 SMITH STREET, Bear Creek, Alabama

  • Bishop Community Center, 260 High Ave, Bear Creek, AL

  • Winfield Fire Station #2, 739 FAWN GROVE RD, Winfield, Alabama

  • Rear of Brilliant City Hall, 1279 Main Street, Brilliant, AL

  • Pea Ridge Fire Dept, 5704 CO HWY 45, Hamilton, Alabama

  • Marion County Annex #1, 372 7TH AVE SW, Hamilton, Alabama

  • Marion County Annex #2, 372 7TH AVE SW, Hamilton, Alabama

  • Hackleburg Housing Authority, 443 Ray Rd, Hackleburg, AL

  • Hackleburg Housing Authority, 445 Ray Rd, Hackleburg, AL

  • Bear Creek Housing Authority, 8573 ST HWY 13, Bear Creek, Alabama

  • Kraft Community Center, 7115 CO HWY 19, Haleyville, Alabama

  • Sunny Home Fire Dept, 13536 ST HWY 233, Brilliant, Alabama

  • Winfield City, 1316 Meadowlark Rd, Winfield, AL

  • Sullins School House, 4509 CO HWY 49, Hamilton, Alabama

  • CO HWY 25/20 Intersection, 6925 CO HWY 25, Hamilton, Alabama

  • Town of Twin, 6125 ST HWY 253, Guin, Alabama

  • Winfield Community Safe Room, 126 CITY HALL STREET, Winfield, Alabama

  • Collins Life Center, 581 14th St, Guin, AL

  • Wiginton Community, 4959 County Road 32, Hackleburg, Alabama

  • Hackleburg Housing Authority, 1002 Old Hackleburg Rd, Hackleburg, AL

  • Hackleburg School/Community, 542 Nix Road, Hackleburg, AL

  • Mt. View Church Parsonage Basement, 6282 State Hwy 187, Hackleburg, AL

  • Hackleburg, 442 Back Street, Hackleburg, AL

  • Hamilton-Ragsdale Housing Authority, 690 Bexar Ave East, Hamilton, Alabama

  • Hamilton-Weston Housing Authority, 700 Chestnut Circle, Hamilton, Alabama

  • Hamilton-County 2 Way Shop, 701 4th Avenue SW, Hamilton, Alabama

MONROE COUNTY

  • Amory - West Amory Community Center, 111th Street

  • Amory - East Amory Community Center, Crump Boulevard

  • Amory - Amory Celebration Station Playground, Concord Avenue

  • Amory - Gilmore Foundation, 203 Gilmore Drive

  • Amory - Amory Police Department

  • Nettleton - Corner of Clay Street and Green Avenue

  • Nettleton - Near Nettleton Fire Department, Will Robbins Highway

  • Nettleton - Nettleton Ball Park, 4480 Union Avenue

  • Nettleton - Nettleton Water Dept., 113 Johnson Drive

  • Nettleton - Causey Park on Metts Road

  • Nettleton - Nettleton Fire Department, 113 Burt Street

  • Nettleton - Metts Road

  • Nettleton - Pine Street near Food Pantry

  • Smithville - Smithville High School

  • Hatley - Hatley High School

  • Hamilton - Hamilton High School

  • Becker - Advanced Learning Center

  • Aberdeen - 715 E. Commerce Street (Public Works Building)

  • Aberdeen - Corner of Martin Luther King and Alice Street (MLK Park)

  • Aberdeen - Corner of Long and Dr. Re Woodruff Street (New burger Park)

  • Aberdeen - 101 N. Matubba Street (Fire Department).

  • Aberdeen Police Department is always open (125 W. Commerce St)

  • Becker - Airport Road at Vo-Tech center; 50057 Airport Road

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY

  • 985 Lynn Lane, Starkville

PICKENS COUNTY, AL

  • 751 5th St Nw (Near Joyful News Headstart), Aliceville, AL

  • 332 3rd Ave Ne (Near State Farm Insurance Co), Aliceville, AL

  • 7420 County Rd 13 (Sommerville Community), Aliceville, AL

  • 4216 ML King Rd (Sapps Community), Aliceville, AL

  • 1184 ML King Road (Hinton town Community), Aliceville, AL

  • 41 Elliott St (Next to Post Office), Carrollton, AL

  • 897 Roland Bates Rd (Hughes Town, off of Bassinger Rd), Carrollton, AL

  • 112 Bains Road, Ethelsville, AL

  • 71 Co Rd 89 (On County Rd 30), Ethelsville, AL

  • 1st Ave W (Next to Gordo Flee Market), Gordo, AL

  • 3368 Zion Rd (Old Community Center, near Fire Dept) Gordo, AL

  • 11995 Benevola Rd (Kirk Fire Dept), Gordo, AL

  • 11 Jackson-Ferry Rd (Hwy 14 before St. John Baptist Church), Pickensville, AL

  • 240 Shade Road (Pickensville off Hwy 14), Aliceville, AL

  • 602 1st Ave E (New Fire Dept), Reform, AL

  • 107 Poplar Springs Rd (Near Poplar Springs Church), Reform, AL

  • 51 School Circle (Palmetto Community), Reform, AL

  • 260 Friendship Ch. Rd (Hwy 17N, Friendship Church), Reform, AL

PONTOTOC COUNTY

  • Behind Fire Dept., 1310 Algoma Road, Algoma

  • 176 Main St., Ecru

  • Park on Central Avenue, Ecru

  • 116 North Main St., Pontotoc

  • 320 Clark St., Pontotoc

  • 206 Hud St., Pontotoc

  • 289 Lake Drive, Pontotoc

  • 374 Highway 15 South, Pontotoc

  • 472A Vance St., Pontotoc

  • 290 Eighth St., Pontotoc

  • 1814 Highway 15 North, Pontotoc

  • Beasley Apartments, 161 6th Ave., Sherman

  • SAC, 600 Highway 178, Sherman

  • 1041 Cr. 292, Sherman

  • Sherman Grove MB Church, 213 First Avenue, Sherman

  • Town Hall, 26 West Lamar Street, Sherman (2 shelters)

  • Sherman United Methodist, 182 4th Avenue, Sherman

  • Cravin Catfish, 101 Cemetery Lane, Sherman

  • North Sherman Estates, North Sherman Drive, Sherman

  • Fire Dept., 10260 Highway 336, Thaxton

  • Thaxton Town Hall, 10632 Highway 336, Thaxton

  • Thaxton Baptist Church, 10489 Highway 336, Thaxton

  • Near fire department at 3100 Toccopola Jct. Rd., Toccopola

  • Fire Dept., 414 Beckham Road, Beckham

  • Fire Dept., 7600 Highway 346, Hurricane

  • Fire Dept., 3497 Longview Road, Longview

  • Fire Dept., 240 Topsy Road, Randolph

  • Carey Springs Baptist Church, 11800 Hwy. 9 South, Randolph

  • Fire Dept., 175 Rock Hill Road, Troy/Woodland

  • Voting Precinct, 3601 Woodland Road, Troy/Woodland

  • Turnpike Baptist Church, 370 Cane Creek Rd. North, Turnpike

  • Domes at North and South Pontotoc schools; available after school hours

PRENTISS COUNTY

  • Booneville walk-in shelters located at East Side and West Side community centers

  • Volunteer Fire Dept., Blackland

  • Ingram Volunteer Fire Dept.

TIPPAH COUNTY

  • 109 School Street, Ripley

  • 1005 City Ave North (hospital), Ripley

  • Twin Lakes Road (American Legion), Ripley

  • 160 Bails Road, Ripley

  • 832 Ashland Road, Ripley

  • 3340 Hwy 370, behind Dumas Fire Dept., Dumas

  • 109 West Main St., beside Blue Mountain Fire Dept., Blue Mountain

TISHOMINGO COUNTY

  • Dennis - located at the park on the east side of the railroad tracks

  • Next to Paden Fire Dept.

  • Next to Carter's Branch Fire Dept.

  • Midway Community Fire Station, Midway

  • Tishomingo Fire Station

  • Next to Golden fire training center

  • At Eastport/Millcreek volunteer fire department

  • Burnsville Town Hall

  • Belmont community shelter on Jackson Street

  • Tishomingo County Courthouse basement, Iuka

  • North Crossroads Fire Department

  • CR 864 at 5th District shop

UNION COUNTY

  • E. Union Fire Station # 2 (6 shelters)

  • SE Fire Station #2 (2 shelters)

  • SE Fire Station # 1 (2 shelters)

  • Ingomar Fire Station (2 shelters)

  • Pinevale Fire Station (2 shelters)

  • Alpine Fire Station (4 shelters)

  • E. Union Fire Station # 1 (2 shelters)

  • NE Fire Station # 1 (2 shelters)

  • NE Fire Station # 2 (2 shelters)

  • Blue Springs Town Hall (4 shelters)

WEBSTER COUNTY

  • East Webster High School Gym

WINSTON COUNTY

  • Winston County courthouse in Louisville

  • Louisville City Safe Room – 99 North Columbus Avenue, Louisville, MS 39339

  • Nanih Waiya Attendance Center – 13937 MS-397, Louisville, MS 39339

  • Noxapater City Hall – 131 W Main Street, Noxapater, MS 39339

  • Dean Park – 10647 MS-15, Louisville, MS 39339

  • Beat One Barn – 203 Poplar Flat Road, Louisville, MS 39339

  • Beat Three Barn – 5640 Brooksville Road, Louisville, MS 39339

  • Mars Hill Volunteer Fire Department – 4470 Mars Hill Road – Philadelphia, MS 39350

  • High Point Volunteer Fire Department – 1518 Highpoint Road – Louisville, MS 39339

YALOBUSHA COUNTY

  • O'Tuckolofa Volunteer Fire Department, 55 County Road 118

  • Sylva Rena Volunteer Fire Department, 187 County Road 57

  • Velma Volunteer Fire Department, 12270 HWY 7

  • Pine Valley Volunteer Fire Department. 4454 HWY 32

  • Skunna Valley Volunteer Fire Department, 176 County Road 430

  • Clear Springs Volunteer Fire Department, 1617 County Road 186

  • Tillatoba Volunteer Fire Department, 27263 HWY 330

