Liquor store manager recalls months of delays

SALTILLO, Miss. (WTVA) - A Lee County liquor store manager said she’s noticed supply issues for at least three months now.
Patricia Oliver manages the Wine and Liquor Gallery in Saltillo.
She said the Alcohol Beverage Control (ABC) currently has issues stocking products and sending the products to local businesses like her store.
“We have quite a few items in the store that we do not have at all, and ABC doesn’t have it there,” she said.
Oliver said getting products was not an issue for most of the pandemic but noticed a slow-down around Thanksgiving.
“Getting the shipment here and getting it in has been the biggest problem,” Oliver added. “We have a lot of stuff that we’re out of that we can't get because ABC doesn’t have it either.”
She’s optimistic that things will get better and that empty spaces on shelves fill soon.
“We’re out and we’re all doing the best we can to get our supplies in the store. So, everybody can get what they want. Just hold on a little longer. I believe it’s going to go away. We’ve just got to take a little time.”
Some stores have tried ordering in bulk to avoid running into a supply shortage.