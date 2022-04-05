Linemen stay busy with severe weather

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - Local power company linemen have been working hard to get power restored to customers following recent storms.
Derek Dawkins has worked for 4-County Electric Power for 11 years.
During the past three weeks, they have restored nearly 50 broken poles and power to 5,000 customers.
Dawkins said the job is not easy.
Aside from being cautious around electricity, he said the elements, like rain and darkness, make their jobs that much harder.
He said he’s glad to help.
"When we get out there, it's like clockwork to see these guys work together as a group,” he said of his coworkers. “It's kind of hard to explain until you can really watch it."
A 4-County spokesperson said the power company has restored all poles and power to effected customers.