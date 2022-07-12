 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lineman injured after being pulled out of bucket truck

  • Updated
  • 0
Death of Corinth security guard ruled an accident

ITAWAMBA COUNTY (WTVA) -- A lineman installing fiber cables in Itawamba County is in the hospital after being yanked out of a bucket truck. 

Itawamba County Sheriff Chris Dickerson said a contractor for Tombigbee Electric Power Association was putting in fiber optic cables when a line in the road got caught up in a motor home axle and pulled the lineman out of the bucket.

The accident happened around 12:20 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 23 just north of Tremont.

The sheriff said the lineman was taken to North Mississippi Medical Center with neck and back injuries.

Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating.

Tags

Recommended for you