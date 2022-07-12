Lineman injured after being pulled out of bucket truck

ITAWAMBA COUNTY (WTVA) -- A lineman installing fiber cables in Itawamba County is in the hospital after being yanked out of a bucket truck.
Itawamba County Sheriff Chris Dickerson said a contractor for Tombigbee Electric Power Association was putting in fiber optic cables when a line in the road got caught up in a motor home axle and pulled the lineman out of the bucket.
The accident happened around 12:20 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 23 just north of Tremont.
The sheriff said the lineman was taken to North Mississippi Medical Center with neck and back injuries.
Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating.