Lightning strike damages Itawamba Justice Court building

FULTON, Miss. (WTVA)- Fulton officials say lightning is to blame for a fire at Itawamba County Justice Court building Sunday afternoon, July 2.
Fulton Interim Fire Chief Shane Smith said the justice court caught on fire around 3 p.m.
Smith believes the lightning hit the side of the building.
At 7 p.m. the fire started to die down but Smith said the fire can take up to three hours before the fire is completely under control.
No one was in the building at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.
The extent of damage to the building has yet to be determined.
The current justice court building was the former site of the Itawamba County Sheriff's Department offices before the department moved to the justice complex.