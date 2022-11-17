 Skip to main content
Lifting Spirits provides hundreds of hot meals for the community in West Point

  • Updated
Community Thanksgiving Dinner in West Point

Community Thanksgiving Dinner in West Point, Mississippi. Photo Date: Nov. 16, 2022.

WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - Plates were piled high with plenty of desserts on Wednesday in West Point.

After a two-year pause for the pandemic, the kitchens were crowded for the annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner.

Lifting Spirits offered free hot meals at the West Point-Clay County Civic Center.

The menu included chicken, ham, green beans, mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy, sweet potatoes, rolls and pumpkin pie.

More than 700 meals were distributed to the homeless, the sick, the shut-in and elderly.

