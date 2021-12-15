Legislative committee approved redrawn congressional district map

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — A group of state lawmakers voted Wednesday to approve a map that redraws Mississippi's congressional districts as required after the U.S. Census.
State Representative Jim Beckett (R-Bruce) is chairman of the Mississippi Legislature's Standing Joint Congressional Redistricting Committee.
He said one of the changes locally is Winston County would move from Congressman Trent Kelly's First Congressional District to the Third Congressional District, which is represented by Congressman Michael Guest.
"Congressman Kelly has a little over 17,000 too many people. So we had to reduce his territory," said Beckett.
Another change would be how Oktibbeha County is split between the Kelly and Guest districts.
The western precincts would go to Kelly. The eastern two thirds of the county, including Starkville and Mississippi State University, would go to Guest.
Right now, Kelly has northwestern and southwestern sections of Oktibbeha County with the rest going to Guest.
There would be no changes locally to the Second Congressional District, which is represented by Congressman Bennie Thompson.
The 2022 Legislature must approve the map, reject it or make changes.
Lawmakers convene for the session January 4.