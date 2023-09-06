Lee strengthens into a hurricane and could reach Category 5 strength in record-warm Atlantic

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southeastern Lafayette County in northwestern Mississippi... Chickasaw County in northeastern Mississippi... Northeastern Calhoun County in northeastern Mississippi... Pontotoc County in northeastern Mississippi... Union County in northeastern Mississippi... Itawamba County in northeastern Mississippi... Lee County in northeastern Mississippi... Tippah County in northeastern Mississippi... Northwestern Monroe County in northeastern Mississippi... Southwestern Tishomingo County in northeastern Mississippi... Prentiss County in northeastern Mississippi... Southwestern Alcorn County in northeastern Mississippi... * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 642 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles north of Ripley to near Blue Mountain to near Randolph, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Tupelo, Booneville, New Albany, Amory, Pontotoc, Aberdeen, Ripley, Fulton, Houston, Baldwyn, Verona, Okolona, Trace State Park, Tombigbee State Park, Saltillo, Guntown, Shannon, Plantersville, Mantachie and Blue Mountain. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH