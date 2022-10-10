Lee, Pontotoc, Clay counties added to burn ban list

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Burn bans are in effect for several cities and counties in Mississippi.
Open this link to view the list of counties.
Towns can also issue individual burn bans.
- Starkville - issued Oct. 4
- Guntown - issued Oct. 5
- Ackerman - issued Oct. 3
According to the Mississippi Forestry Commission, anything with an open flame that produces an ember is not allowed during a burn ban.
This includes campfires, bonfires, fire pits, fire rings, burn barrels, debris burning and field burning.
Propane/gas grills, propane/gas heaters and charcoal grills are allowed.