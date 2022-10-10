 Skip to main content
Lee, Pontotoc, Clay counties added to burn ban list

  • Updated
Campfire, fire

Campfire, Photo Date: Nov. 11, 2013. Credit: Pixabay.

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Burn bans are in effect for several cities and counties in Mississippi.

Open this link to view the list of counties.

Towns can also issue individual burn bans.

  • Starkville - issued Oct. 4
  • Guntown - issued Oct. 5
  • Ackerman - issued Oct. 3

According to the Mississippi Forestry Commission, anything with an open flame that produces an ember is not allowed during a burn ban.

This includes campfires, bonfires, fire pits, fire rings, burn barrels, debris burning and field burning.

Propane/gas grills, propane/gas heaters and charcoal grills are allowed.

