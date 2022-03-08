Lee County voters approve $8 million school bond issue

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Voters in Lee County on Tuesday gave the green light for the county school district to borrow $8 million for improvements to school facilities for extracurricular activities.
Unofficial results have the bond issue getting a 959-442 majority and clearing the 60 percent hurdle required to pass.
The money will be spent at the district's high schools and middle schools.
Approval came even though the local NAACP chapter wanted the bond issue to fail.
Lee County chapter president Charles Moore expressed concern the school board would pay more attention to Saltillo and Mooreville schools than to the schools in the southern part of the county.