Lee County supervisors adopted a four-year program for fixing county roads

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Lee County supervisors adopted a four-year program for fixing county roads.

Lee County road manager, Tim Allred, said they might not have enough money to fix them all.

He said his department does have a list of roads that needs to be worked on.

The roads must be leveled and pot holes must be fixed before a contractor comes in and finishes the job.

Allred said, the past 20 years we have not had a price increase in taxes in the road department so we are still struggling and we do everything we can to save a dime to help maintain the roads here in lee county.

If you live near a road that you think needs to be worked on you can call 662-432-2000 for more information on how you can get it looked at.

