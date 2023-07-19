 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Lee County supervisor praises Waste Management deal

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — A Lee County supervisor said the decision to hire Waste Management (WM) is what’s best for the county.

The Lee County Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 to hire WM to handle the county’s garbage collection.

Supervisor Wesley Webb was one of the three who voted for the change. Watch his interview in the video above.

Board President Mike Smith and Supervisor Tommie Lee Ivy voted against the deal.

WTVA reporter Wayne Hereford spoke with them on Monday. Open this link to watch their interviews.

The tentative start date is Nov. 1.

