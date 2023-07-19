Lee County supervisor praises Waste Management deal

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — A Lee County supervisor said the decision to hire Waste Management (WM) is what’s best for the county.
The Lee County Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 to hire WM to handle the county’s garbage collection.
Supervisor Wesley Webb was one of the three who voted for the change. Watch his interview in the video above.
Board President Mike Smith and Supervisor Tommie Lee Ivy voted against the deal.
WTVA reporter Wayne Hereford spoke with them on Monday. Open this link to watch their interviews.
The tentative start date is Nov. 1.