Lee County supervisor not running again

After serving nearly a quarter century on the Lee County Board of Supervisors, President Phil Morgan announced this will be his last term.
Morgan was the first Republican supervisor elected in Lee County, and held the president's seat for the last six terms...
He told WTVA the highlight of his career was being one of the supervisors who brought Toyota to northeast Mississippi.
Even though he won't be holding a position on the board anymore, Morgan says it will always be in his blood.
"You know there has to be a time that you have to face that you know, it's time to open some new doors and go in some other directions," says Morgan.
Fellow board members say he'll be sorely missed.
"I've leaned on Phil a lot and he has been so kind to help me out and give me great advice." says Wesley Webb. "I really hate to see him leaving. I've been trying to talk him into running just one more time where we can have him just a little bit longer."
Morgan still has one more year left in his position until he is officially done. During that time he wants to help improve roads in Lee County among other projects.