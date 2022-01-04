Lee County standoff ended peacefully with arrest

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A standoff on Sunday, Jan. 2 ended peacefully in Lee County.
According to a news release from the Lee County Sheriff’s Department, the incident happened late that morning at a house on County Road 1149.
Deputies were responding to a reported domestic situation/burglary.
At the scene, a man there did not comply with deputies and refused to surrender his weapon, according to the sheriff’s department.
Two hours of negotiations ended with the arrest of Justin Darby, 30, of Plantersville.
He faces the following charges: possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
According to the sheriff’s department, Darby was convicted in 2021 on two counts of assaulting a law enforcement officer.