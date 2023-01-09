 Skip to main content
Lee County sheriff's office recognized for litter pickup

Lee County Inmates

The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) has issued an award to a local sheriff's department.

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Lee County Sheriff's Department has been recognized for its excellence in keeping Lee County a beautiful place.

MDOT partners with local counties to use inmate labor and Lee County is one of them.

The sheriff of Lee County talked earlier about how it felt to be recognized.

Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson said his office is very proud of its efforts.

"I was just glad to be recognized that the guys get out and the people see what they actually do,” Lee County Work Center Director James Herbert said. “That the inmates are actually getting out working and not just laying around. That they do get out and work every day. So, it was an honor.”

