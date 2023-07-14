 Skip to main content
Lee County Sheriff's Office needs help identifying people accused of stealing ATV

Source: Lee Co. Sheriff's Office

GUNTOWN, Miss. (WTVA) - Lee County Sheriff's Office and Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi need help identifying the people accused of stealing a trailer and ATV from two different residences.

They’re accused of riding off into the night with a black and white four-door Polaris Ranger.

The ATV and trailer were taken from two different homes not even two miles from each other on Euclatubba area in Guntown. 

There were Ducks Unlimited and City of Guntown stickers on the ATV on the front and black glass.

