Lee County sheriff warns public about phone and message scams

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — The sheriff of Lee County is warning the public about phone and social media scams.
The scammers are using traditional phone calls and are even using Facebook Messenger.
Sheriff Jim Johnson said scammers send fake messages, telling the recipients they missed court appearances and owe money.
They tell recipients to put the funds on a money card and then relay the card’s information back to them.
The scammers can then take the money.
The sheriff said his office has not been able to link the scam to a particular individual yet.