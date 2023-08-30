 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lee County sheriff warns public about phone and message scams

  • Updated
  • 0
Lee County Sheriff's Department

Photo Date: May 25, 2022.

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — The sheriff of Lee County is warning the public about phone and social media scams.

The scammers are using traditional phone calls and are even using Facebook Messenger.

Sheriff Jim Johnson said scammers send fake messages, telling the recipients they missed court appearances and owe money.

They tell recipients to put the funds on a money card and then relay the card’s information back to them.

The scammers can then take the money.

The sheriff said his office has not been able to link the scam to a particular individual yet.

Open this link to view a list of scam warning signs.

Tags

Recommended for you