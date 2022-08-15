Lee County sheriff wants employees to get COVID relief money

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Lee County sheriff appealed to supervisors Monday morning, Aug. 15 to allow certified full and part-time employees to receive payment through the federal COVID-19 relief program.
The federal government distributed funds to states for emergency workers who worked through the pandemic, including law enforcement officers. It’s a one-time payment of $1,000.
Sheriff Jim Johnson said the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS) oversees the relief money.
He said part of the process includes notifying supervisors to apply for funding, to agree to make the payment and to seek reimbursement through the DPS.
The sheriff said his employees did not have the luxury to work from home during the pandemic, but instead had to be physically present and work around restrictions.
“It’s hard to arrest somebody and put handcuffs on them six feet away,” he said of social distancing.