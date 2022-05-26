Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson explains the importance of School Resource Officers

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The role of a school resource officer (SRO) can vary by location.
Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson said every Lee County and Nettleton school has an SRO.
He said these officers are trained deputies. They go through active shooter training and are trained to be out in the field.
They even go to additional training as an SRO.
Johnson said they are armed and are trained to take down threats.
Deputy Justin Cobb will start work as an SRO this fall at Shannon Primary.
He said despite everything going on in the world today, he is excited to serve and protect the children.