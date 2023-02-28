Lee County Sheriff investigates cattle shooting in Shannon

SHANNON, Miss (WTVA) -- Cattle have been found shot at one farm in Shannon, and the farm owners are offering a reward of $500 to anyone who has information that will lead to an arrest.
Sheriff Jim Johnson says they are investigating a case where a farm's cattle are being shot with small caliber weapons. Sheriff Johnson says the farm in question has had two recent incidents where this occurred, and it has been an issue for the past few years.
They have found that this is the only farm in the Lee County area dealing with this issue. Sheriff Johnson says the farm is likely being targeted.
Sheriff Johnson says the property where this is happening has a history of civil issues over family land which is an element to the case they are looking into.
If you know anything about this case, you should contact the Lee County Sheriff's Office.