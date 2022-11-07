Lee County prepares for Election Day

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Less than 24 hours away from Election Day, counties across the state are making sure everything is set for the busy day.
In Lee County, the circuit clerk, Camille Dulaney, said within the last week, around 300 absentee ballots were cast in her office.
Depending on where you live in Lee County, some voters will elect new school board members but not everyone.
Dulaney said unlike other counties in the state, Lee County has always used paper ballots, which she said helps election integrity.
Lee County uses machines to count the votes.
"At the end of the day, if you don't believe the machine counted it correctly, we can hand count them. We can recount them, we can rescan them, the only thing, when you vote here in lee county, you get this ballot and vote it, it goes through a counter, its not a voting machine," explained Dulaney.
When it comes to security at the precinct, there is a bailiff present at every location to make sure everything runs smoothly without any disruptions.
As a reminder, voters will need an ID to cast their ballot Tuesday.