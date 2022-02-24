Lee County NAACP president talks school funding

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Lee County NAACP president says local funding needs to be more equitable for all schools across the Lee County School District.
Charles Moore says some schools are not getting the money they need.
Moore said he’s asking for equitability. What can they do to bring the schools on the southern end of the county up to par with those on the northern end?
"Equal is not always good,” Moore said. “If you are already at 10 million dollars, and you start another group at 500 thousand, and you give both of them 1 million dollars, the others are still on the bottom. That’s equal. So, we are asking for what's equitable."
Moore said things at Saltillo School are more up to date than the things at Shannon School.
"Shannon high school football locker room, the toilets, the bathroom themselves are nonfunctional. Plantersville gym, the gym itself, much of the floor is torn up."
Moore also said that he wants more parents to get involved.
"You cannot make decisions if you are not at the table. Wherever the table is that the decisions are made, I would encourage you to fight through your dismal beliefs and come to the table and be a part of the decision making.
Moore believes his meeting with the school superintendent Coke Magee was great, but he looks forward to the change and the work that produces change.
WTVA reached out to the school district, which had no comment at this time.