Lee County judge says runaways found safe

Update April 6, 2:27 p.m.
Serena Beckley was found and is safe.
Update April 5, 4 p.m.
Taylor Williams has been found and is safe.
Original article below
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A Lee County judge hopes the public can provide information about the whereabouts of two runaway teenagers.
The two teenagers are Serena Beckley and Taylor Williams, both 16, according to news releases from Lee County Youth Court Judge Staci Bevill.
The two girls may be with one another.
Beckley was last seen on Sunday, April 3 at her home on Anderson Road in Pontotoc. She is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds.
Williams disappeared from a house along County Road 278 in Blue Springs. She was not found Sunday morning, April 3. She was last seen wearing light denim jeans and a dark hoodie.
She is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. According to the judge’s news release, Williams wears a long black wig; her nose is pierced and has a “DAVYON” tattoo on her right arm.
Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call any of the following agencies:
Lee County Youth Court - 662-231-0922
Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Department - 662-489-3111
Union County Sheriff’s Department - 662-534-1943