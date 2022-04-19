Lee County jail one of three approved for work release program, but sheriff says there's an obstacle

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Some inmates in Lee County can start fresh thanks to an expansion of work release in Mississippi.
Gov. Tate Reeves signed House Bill 586 on April 8 giving the sheriffs of Lee, Rankin and Harrison counties authorization to establish a pilot work release program.
Twenty-five inmates can patriciate, but they must be nonviolent
"It is a good program, and I think it would be beneficial for someone that was incarcerated that had a job that their employer wanted to continue to allow them to work," Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson said.
However, the sheriff said there is an obstacle.
"This particular program here that we've been approved for all could be implemented if we had the correct facility and the space to do it."
He said no one could benefit from the program at this time.
For years, Johnson has been outspoken about the need for a new jail.
"The way the rules and regulations are set up, I don't have anybody here that qualifies. So as of today, it's not a benefit for us."
He believes supervisors support the idea of a new facility but are concerned about how to pay for it.