 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Lee County family returned from trip to find home destroyed in blaze

  • Updated
  • 0
House fire near Plantersville, Mississippi, on Oct. 24, 2022

House fire near Plantersville, Mississippi. Photo Date: Oct. 24, 2022.

A local family left for a fun football weekend, but when they returned they saw their home had burnt down.

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A weekend of football turned tragic for a Lee County couple. 

The couple traveled to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, for the Ole Miss vs. LSU game.

When they returned, they found firetrucks lining their road. A fire had destroyed their home.

Firefighters believe the blaze started before 6 a.m. on Monday. A neighbor had called 911.

The family lost every thing. They’ve been in contact with the Red Cross for help.

Union Volunteer Fire Chief Steve Caygle said it’s the worst fire he's responded to this year.

No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation; however, arson is not suspected.

Tags

News/Sports Reporter

Sami Roebuck is from Spring Hill, Tennessee. She is a graduate of the University of Tennessee.

Recommended for you