Lee County family returned from trip to find home destroyed in blaze

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A weekend of football turned tragic for a Lee County couple.
The couple traveled to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, for the Ole Miss vs. LSU game.
When they returned, they found firetrucks lining their road. A fire had destroyed their home.
Firefighters believe the blaze started before 6 a.m. on Monday. A neighbor had called 911.
The family lost every thing. They’ve been in contact with the Red Cross for help.
Union Volunteer Fire Chief Steve Caygle said it’s the worst fire he's responded to this year.
No one was hurt.
The cause of the fire is under investigation; however, arson is not suspected.