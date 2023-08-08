Lee County dispatcher shortage causes longer wait times for some calling 911

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Many 911 and ambulance centers across the country are dealing with worker shortages.
This could lead to delays in ambulance response times.
WTVA reporter Michelle Martin spoke with Lee County 911 Director Paul Harkins about that issue.
Usually, it takes less than 10 seconds for a dispatcher to answer a 911 call. Once a call is answered, Harkins said dispatchers then make contact with the emergency service best fit to respond.
He described how a worker shortage and lack of resources can sometimes cause delays.
"Depending on the number, the staff number, sometimes we don't get to that fourth, fifth or sixth call,” he said. “We have to understand that there are finite resources for everything. In medical emergencies, we may have six ambulances in the county, but those resources get used up pretty quickly.”
Some circumstances, like severe weather, often lead to more 911 calls. Sometimes, it may take a few tries to get a dispatcher to answer or return a call.
For example, Lee County resident Justin Clark called 911 Monday afternoon as thunderstorms passed over north Mississippi and damaged his home.
The person who made the 911 call stayed on the phone for approximately 25 minutes, he said. Fortunately, no one was injured.