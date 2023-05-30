 Skip to main content
Lee County deputies investigating homicide

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - Lee County deputies are investigating a homicide after they found a man dead in his home.

They responded to a call about a dead person on County Road 1303.

Deputies found Randy Price, 70, dead.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Department said they are treating this case as a homicide.

The State Medical Examiner will do an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information should call the Lee County Sheriff’s Department at 662-432-2623.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

