TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Lee County coroner has released the name of the man who was found dead inside a vehicle in the Auburn community.

Coroner Carolyn Green identified the man as Jeremiah Flakes, 21, of Tupelo. He had been shot to death.

The vehicle was found on July 14 in a ditch along County Road 1438.

The case is being investigated as a homicide. The sheriff's department has not released more details about the case.