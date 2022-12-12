Leach in critical condition at Jackson hospital

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi State head football coach Mike Leach is in critical condition at a Jackson hospital.

Mark Rolph, the Executive Director of Communications and Marketing, at the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) confirmed Leach’s status Monday morning.

MSU released the following update Monday morning at 10:38.

Update on Head Football Coach Mike Leach: pic.twitter.com/My3CijA2XJ — Mississippi State Football (@HailStateFB) December 12, 2022

Medics transported Leach to the hospital on Sunday for a "personal health issue.” No more details have been released.

The American Hospital Association defines critical condition as, “The patient has unstable vitals that are not normal, and could be unconscious. Indicators for recovery are unfavorable.”

He's received a tremendous outpouring of love from coaches, players and other sports figures.

MSU quarterback Will Rogers shared a picture of Leach and himself.

"Prayers for Coach Leach and family. We’re all on the same team tonight," Ole Miss Athletics Director Keith Carter stated.

Before coming to Mississippi State, Leach coached at Washington State and Texas Tech.

SEC West rival Alabama issued a statement.

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves also issued a statement.