LCSD takes reading glasses donations for inmates

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - The Lee County Sheriff's Department is helping its inmates by collecting reading glasses.
Sheriff Jim Johnson said the medical staff came to him about the need for inmates having the glasses.
He said when people are brought into the facility, of course all of their personal items are taken away.
"A lot of times, they don't bring their reading glasses or they don't have them with them when they're arrested. Either somebody brings them down here and a lot of times they get misplaced."
Johnson said once word got out about the need, the donations grew tremendously.
The facility has a library and inmates have the opportunity to study and research their case.
"It doesn't matter how many books you have, how many computers you have or whatever research you want to do, if you read or see it it's not doing any good," he said. Reading is a good tool for them to have so the reading glasses allows them to have the ability to do that."
The department has enough reading glasses as of now, but if they are in need for more they will let the public know.