LCSD partners with Vitalant for community blood drive

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - The Lee County Sheriff's Department partnered with Vitalant to host a blood drive today.
Joshua Bolen was the first in line to give blood. He said one of his children has struggled with severe health issues and he makes it a priority to give blood as much as possible.
"If you're able to give blood, you need to give blood," said Bolen. "It kind of hit home and opened my eyes to giving blood and how much people really need it."
With the huge need for blood, the department took it upon themselves to host the drive.
Chief Deputy John Hall said people need blood for several reasons and they want to help.
"Whether it's an officer that's injured in the line of duty, whether it's the average citizen injured in a car wreck--we've always tried to support," he said.
Mandy Stanton of Vitalant said all blood types are needed, but they are in desperate need of type O blood right now.
"We reached out to the sheriff's department to ask for help with filling the shelves, getting the shelves stocked back up with blood."
To make an appointment with Vitalant, visit https://vitalant.org/