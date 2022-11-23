Lawsuits filed following termination of United Furniture employees

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - A lawyer filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of several former United Furniture Industries employees.

Attorney Philip Hearn, who practices labor and employment law, filed the lawsuit the same day the company terminated more than 2,700 employees.

He claims the company violated the WARN Act which requires companies to provide 60-day notices ahead of closing a facility or going out of business.

Furniture Today reported state commerce departments in North Carolina, Mississippi and California did not get a WARN filing from the company. The company operates facilities in each state.

The last WARN filing in Mississippi was in June when the company announced it was laying off 171 employees in Amory.

Congress passed the WARN Act in 1988 and it went into effect the following year. It's designed to give workers time to seek employment elsewhere.

WTVA interviewed Hearn Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 23. Watch the interview above or open this link.

In total, three lawsuits have been filed by Hearn and other attorneys.

Hearn said he filed on behalf of 32 former workers and at least 300 former workers have signed up to receive claims.