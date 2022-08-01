Lawmaker concerned about conditions at Shannon school

SHANNON, Miss. (WTVA) - Parents and a local lawmaker are concerned about conditions at Shannon High School.
State Rep. Rickey Thompson said he recently visited the school, particularly the field house, and found rusted urinals, overgrown lawns and splattered paint on walls.
"I was just horrified with the conditions of the school," he said.
The Lee County School District approved an $8 million bond issue for improvements to school facilities for extracurricular activities back in March.
The money will be spent at the district's high schools and middle schools.
Thompson and the parents are wondering when that money will be put to use for those projects and if Shannon High School will benefit.
"We just want to find out exactly what is leadership doing? Then we got to see how accountability is so important. We passed this bond issue and we need to get adequate facilities like everyone else in the district."
Lee County administration did not comment on the matter.
Students will return to school on Thursday, Aug. 4.