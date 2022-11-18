Law enforcement seizes phone of Lee County NAACP chief for investigation

SHANNON, Miss. (WTVA) — The president of the Lee County NAACP says the sheriff's department seized his phone three days after telling the county school board he had video of students at Shannon High School apparently having sex.
Charles Moore says he believes he is being targeted for speaking out, especially since he planned to meet with a sheriff's investigator that afternoon when another investigator served a search warrant for the phone at his home that morning.
"I do not appreciate the way in which this issue was handled," said Moore. "The approach appears to make me look like the villain. I'm not the villain here."
Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson said the move was made "as a result from statements made at a public hearing where Mr. Moore admitted to having evidence on his phone that was concerning to law enforcement."
Moore said he showed up at a meeting of the Lee County School Board to express his concern about the video and offered to show board members the video. He added that Board President Sherry Mask declined to view the video.
His complaint is one of a string of complaints Moore has voiced about the status of schools in the southern part of Lee County.