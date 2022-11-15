Law enforcement officers gather in West Point for school resource officer training

WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - School resource officers (SRO) are often the first and last line of defense in an active school shooter situation.
SROs need to be ready to take on any threat, starting with in-depth training.
Law enforcement officers from Mississippi and Alabama have gathered in West Point for a week of special certification training.
The officers will be certified SROs at the end of the course.
"The one thing to take away is — treat the kids and the staff the way you want to be treated,” instructor Seth Sullivan of Cullman, Alabama, said. “As a school resource officer, our fundamental duty is to protect those kids and those students and we can be that positive role model in the schools."
He’s leading an in-depth, 40-hour course. Some of the topics in the course include social media, mental health, diversity and special needs.
Amory Police officer Tim Greene is one of Sullivan's students. Greene has been in law enforcement for 25 years. He joined the Amory Police Department as a high school resource officer in August.
"It's new to me but I'm enjoying it,” he said. “I'm enjoying getting to meet the kids, the parents and the faculty. Everybody's been warm and welcoming to me and I hope that I can be the same for all of them."
West Point Police Lt. Tara Sloan said, "You want trust, you want to build a relationship, you want to bridge that gap between you and those children; and you also want the kids' parents to know that you've got them. Those are your children from the time school starts to the time school ends."
There are 29 law enforcement officers enrolled in the course.
People in the community, like Mike Simmons, agree that the training is necessary to keep the children safe.
"Oh obviously, that's the number one priority and we're seeing all kinds of situations around the country, you know everywhere, where they're not," Simmons said. "So, if these resource officers can do a lot of good...can help...then obviously I'm for it."
Following a shooting at the University of Virginia that left three members of the football team dead and other instances like the Uvalde shooting earlier this year, Simmons says he believes there's a spiritual reason that shootings are becoming more rampant.
“In my opinion, our societal breakdown stems from our elimination of the God of the Bible from life in our country and we are paying the price in a tragic way," Simmons said.