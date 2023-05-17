Law enforcement leaders say community support is vital in slowing down crime

WEST POINT, Miss (WTVA)- Local law enforcement agencies in the Golden Triangle are trying all they can to crack down on crime.
Law enforcement leaders say community support is vital in slowing down an uptick in crime.
"Instead of picking up a gun and trying to solve a problem, they're affecting not only the life of the victims being shot, but they're also affecting their lives when they go to prison for shooting someone," says Sheriff Eddie Hawkins, of Lowndes County.
Law officers are hoping their communities will help curb crime by contacting crime stoppers when they see something suspicious.
Remember, crimestoppers only needs your information and not your name when it comes to reporting a crime.
The officers also thanked everyone who has made calls over the years to help solve crimes.