 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Law enforcement leaders say community support is vital in slowing down crime

  • 0

WTVA's reporter Jake White speaks with the police forces from cities around the golden triangle on what the community can do to reduce crime in their communities

WEST POINT, Miss (WTVA)- Local law enforcement agencies in the Golden Triangle are trying all they can to crack down on crime.

Law enforcement leaders say community support is vital in slowing down an uptick in crime.

E911

E911 Telecommunications. Date: 5/17/23

"Instead of picking up a gun and trying to solve a problem, they're affecting not only the life of the victims being shot, but they're also affecting their lives when they go to prison for shooting someone," says Sheriff Eddie Hawkins, of Lowndes County.

Law officers are hoping their communities will help curb crime by contacting crime stoppers when they see something suspicious.

Remember, crimestoppers only needs your information and not your name when it comes to reporting a crime.

The officers also thanked everyone who has made calls over the years to help solve crimes.

Tags

Recommended for you