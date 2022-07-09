 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values near
or above 110 degrees.

* WHERE...East-central Arkansas, north Mississippi, and portions
of West Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase
the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Law enforcement investigating homicide near Columbus

  • Updated
  • 0
Lowndes County homicide

An ambulance and law enforcement on Swedenburg Circle in Lowndes County early Saturday after someone was shot in the head.

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) — Lowndes County sheriff's investigators are asking for your help in figuring out who shot and killed a man overnight east of Columbus.

Sheriff's deputies and volunteer firefighters showed up in the 300 block of Swedenburg Circle after 1 a.m. Saturday where the 24-year-old victim was found suffering from gunshot wounds.

He died where the shooting happened.

Sheriff Eddie Hawkins says people in the area heard gunshots but did not identify the shooter.

He asks if you have any information that could help to anonymously call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151. It could lead to a cash reward.

You can also provide the information anonymously online by clicking here.

Tags

Recommended for you