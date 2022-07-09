Law enforcement investigating homicide near Columbus

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) — Lowndes County sheriff's investigators are asking for your help in figuring out who shot and killed a man overnight east of Columbus.
Sheriff's deputies and volunteer firefighters showed up in the 300 block of Swedenburg Circle after 1 a.m. Saturday where the 24-year-old victim was found suffering from gunshot wounds.
He died where the shooting happened.
Sheriff Eddie Hawkins says people in the area heard gunshots but did not identify the shooter.
He asks if you have any information that could help to anonymously call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151. It could lead to a cash reward.
You can also provide the information anonymously online by clicking here.