Law enforcement investigate two drive-by shootings in Crawford

CRAWFORD, Miss. (WTVA) — A man in Crawford was hurt after an overnight drive-by shooting — the second such shooting in that area in recent days.
Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said the 57-year-old victim was coming home from work around 2 a.m. Wednesday when the shots were fired.
The victim told law enforcement someone drove up in front of his car on Lodge Street and shot at him multiple times.
One of the bullets went through a car door and struck the man in the leg. He is expected to be okay.
Investigators found 23 shell cases on the ground from two guns — a 9-millimeter handgun and an AR-15 rifle.
Hawkins said the first drive-by shooting happened over the weekend in Crawford.
A woman was not hurt when a stray bullet went through her bedroom window.