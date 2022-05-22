Law enforcement in Tupelo work to identify human remains

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Law enforcement in Tupelo are working to identify human remains found on Saturday.
Captain Chuck McDougald said someone notified the Tupelo Police Department about the remains found on Old Belden Circle. He said Union County Search and Rescue conducted follow up searches of this area for a missing person - Lori Ann Cockrell. Investigators from Tupelo are coordinating the recovery of these possible remains.
Cockrell's family last heard from her on August 10th, 2021.
Last September, her family announced they are offering a $12,500 reward to anyone who has information that leads to her discovery.
Captain McDougald said confirmation and identification of remains is a lengthy process.
Right now, Tupelo police are in contact with the Cockrell family.
More information will be released once an identity is confirmed.
