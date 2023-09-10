 Skip to main content
Law enforcement in Noxubee County are looking for a man wanted for an aggravated assault charge

Investigators say 19 -year- old Jahennessi Clark shot an assault rifle multiple times at a vehicle he was following near the sportsplex.

MACON, Miss. (WTVA) - Noxubee county deputies and United States Marshals are looking for a man who they say is armed and dangerous.

19-year-old Jahennessi Clark is wanted for the charge of aggravated assault.

Sheriff investigators say deputies were called to the area of Highway 145 and the Sportsplex, near Macon, this Friday night, September 1, about a shooting.

 
City workers were able to give law enforcement a description of the vehicles involved.

Clark was identified as the alleged shooter.

If you know where he is, call the Noxubee County Sheriff’s Office at (662)726-5133 or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at (662)494-0109.

