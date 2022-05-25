Law enforcement agencies across the country are struggling to recruit and keep officers

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The last several months, police departments have taken a hit.
Officers have had to work overtime because of the lack of officers on patrol.
Lee County Sheriff's Department currently has one opening.
Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson said that a law enforcement officer has to be willing to put his or her life on the line for people they don't know.
He said he never worries about leaving home and being shot or killed because it is a part of the job.
"There is a lot of evil out there and we saw that yesterday in Texas," he said. "There are just some people who are not willing to fight that fight anymore."
Johnson said he is seeing fewer applicants these days.
"We normally have 10-15 on file all the time, but we don't have that right now. "
Johnson said Lee County has been very fortunate. He said the community supports both the sheriff's department and local police officers.