 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Latest Report: Wednesday's storms injured six people in Mississippi

  • Updated
  • 0
Storm damage in Calhoun County

Storm damage in Calhoun County, Mississippi. Photo Date: March 31, 2022.

PEARL, Miss. (WTVA) - Wednesday’s storms injured one person in Lafayette County, according to the state’s latest damage report.

Six injuries have been reported to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA).

One injury happened in Bolivar County, one in Holmes County, one in Lafayette County, two in Noxubee County and one in Panola County.

At least nine tornadoes touched down in Mississippi that day, the National Weather Service confirmed.

Thirty-two counties have reported damage, including Attala, Calhoun, Lafayette, Noxubee, Oktibbeha and Yalobusha.

Attala County reported damage to 10 homes and 10 farms; and Lafayette County reported damage to four homes and two businesses.

MEMA is waiting for Calhoun, Noxubee, Oktibbeha and Yalobusha counties to report damage numbers.

Open this link to self-report home damage.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

Recommended for you