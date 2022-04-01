Latest Report: Wednesday's storms injured six people in Mississippi

PEARL, Miss. (WTVA) - Wednesday’s storms injured one person in Lafayette County, according to the state’s latest damage report.
Six injuries have been reported to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA).
One injury happened in Bolivar County, one in Holmes County, one in Lafayette County, two in Noxubee County and one in Panola County.
At least nine tornadoes touched down in Mississippi that day, the National Weather Service confirmed.
Thirty-two counties have reported damage, including Attala, Calhoun, Lafayette, Noxubee, Oktibbeha and Yalobusha.
Attala County reported damage to 10 homes and 10 farms; and Lafayette County reported damage to four homes and two businesses.
MEMA is waiting for Calhoun, Noxubee, Oktibbeha and Yalobusha counties to report damage numbers.