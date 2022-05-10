Latest mugshot of Casey White released after recapture

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WTVA) - The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office in Indiana released the latest mugshot of Casey White after his recapture.
Additional charges have not been released yet.
Lauderdale County, AL Sheriff Rick Singleton said Casey White and Vicky White, a former corrections officer, were caught near Evansville, Indiana, after a car chase with U.S. Marshals on Monday afternoon.
Vicky White died that night from an self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Fox News.
An emergency status conference is scheduled for Casey White at noon Tuesday at the Lauderdale County, AL courthouse.