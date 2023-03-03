Large tree lands on woman's car, just misses her home in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) A woman and her daughter were unharmed after strong winds brought down a large pine tree in their front yard - but the family car was not so lucky.
It was just one example of damage left by severe weather the morning of Friday, March 3, 2023.
The tree came down sometime Friday morning.
Around 3:00 p.m. Friday afternoon, crew members with JR Bourland Tree Service were at the house, located about 4 miles north of U.S. Highway 82 and just west of Military Road in Columbus.
They made a solid dent in the debris, but by the day's end, the majority of the tree still remained on top of the family's silver Hyundai Elantra.
Jim Bourland owns the tree removal service and said it would be more than a couple of days before the rest was cleared along with a few other areas in Lowndes County.
"It will be at least tomorrow before we get this finished up over here. Same for the one we're doing over in Caledonia right across from New Salem Baptist church," Bourland said, "and maybe a couple of days before we can get over to the apartments on Sixth Street South [in Columbus]."
There was at least one person who watched the tree go down Friday morning from just across the street.
21-year-old Jayson Myers was about to start what he thought was a typical Friday when he saw the snap.
"I was getting up for my morning routine, working out. Then, I looked out the window while I was talking to my uncle and then I saw the tree fall," Myers said. "So next thing I know, I was running outside checking up on my neighbor. Then, when I found out they were alright, I just called emergency services just so they could have help and now everything's looking like it's getting tidied up now. So, I'm just relieved."